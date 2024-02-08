FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: Forgetting Costs Too Much

Black History Month is here! As much as I love the opportunity to celebrate our many contributions to this country and the world, I hope that we do not relegate our vast history to one month. We must take the time to reflect and remember!

Marcus Garvey stated, “A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots” Without roots, a tree cannot stay grounded. When the winds blow roughly, the tree becomes uprooted. Without roots, a tree cannot be nourished. Without roots, a tree is unable to grow. When we don’t understand our history begins before the slave trade or believe the propaganda that is being pushed in media about our culture, it’s easy to become disoriented and to disassociate from one’s heritage.

There is so much beauty and richness in our past. It’s important that we do not forget. We must remember. As much as there have been advances, we still have so much to achieve. We must educate ourselves and our children. If we do not pass this on to the next generation, the repercussions will be significant.

Black History Month celebrations often focus on Dr. King, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglas, Harriet Tubman, and/or Booker T Washington. Their legacy is remarkable.

There are so many legends that we need to know and I want to share a few that I hope you will take the time to learn more about their story. These are not the individuals that are always highlighted but we are standing on the shoulders of these giants, too. Here are some of my favorites:

Richard Allen, Founder of the AME Church and Free African Society

David Walker, author of the “Appeal to the Coloured Citizens of the World.” The “Appeal” was a call to action against the terrorism and brutality of slavery and racism in the 1800s.

Harriet Jacobs, author of the autobiography, Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl, published in 1861 under the pseudonym Linda Brent.

Pinckney B.S. Pinchback was elected lieutenant governor of Louisiana and served briefly as the state’s acting governor during Reconstruction

Ida B. Wells, a journalist and crusader against lynching

Paul Robeson, concert artist, stage and film actor, professional football player, and activist who became famous both for his cul- tural accomplishments and for his political stances

Septima Clark, developed the lit- eracy and citizenship workshops that played an important role in the drive for voting rights and civil rights for African Americans in the Civil Rights Movement.

Fannie Lou Hamer, community organizer and vice-chair of the Freedom Democratic Party, which she represented at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

Charles Hamilton Houston, first general counsel of NAACP, paved the way for the Supreme Court ruling outlawing school segregation and undercutting the “separate but equal” principle and a champion of other civil rights cases earned him the moniker “The Man Who Killed Jim Crow.”

Shirley Chisholm became the first black woman to be elected to the United States Congress in 1968.

In the books of Exodus and Deu- teronomy, God is constantly shar- ing through the prophet, Moses, the importance of remembering the journey out of Egypt. “Moses said to the people, “Remember this day in which you went out from Egypt, from the house of slavery; for by a powerful hand the Lord brought you out from this place.”

(Exodus 13:3) God did not want future generations to forget the struggles and challenges faced in the wilderness. “Remember the day you stood before the Lord your God at Horeb, when the Lord said to me, ‘Assemble the people to Me, that I may let them hear My words so they may learn to fear Me all the days they live on the earth, and that they may teach their children.” (DEU 4:10)

As those teachings were no longer shared with future generations, they became so removed from their past but also from understanding God’s goodness. They forgot God and indulged in practices that were destructive to their lives and communities. The cost was significant.

We’ve lost so much already and there is even more to lose.

We can’t afford NOT to REMEMBER.

Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President of Soulstice Consultancy, LLC and the Founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration (r2fdn.org) Foundation. The author of 4 books including Empowering Charity: A New Narrative of Philanthropy, Dr. Booker-Drew is also the host of the Tapestry Podcast.