MY TRUTH: The “Black question”

Reprinted by popular demand and with modifications in honor of Black History Month. And a special thanks to the churches like (Friendship-West and Concord) and al the organizations like (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority) for your support of Black-owned Businesses.

Note: The Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has launched its Black-owned Business Initiative – 100 x 100 for 100 where at least 100 members are supporting 100 Black businesses for 100 days. KU- DOS to the chapter under the leadership of President Karla McGary.

So here goes…

I know there are probably people everywhere I go, who ask (behind my back), am I going to ask “Is it Black-owned?” News flash:

Yes, I am going to keep asking “that question.”

Which brings me to my truth.

Decades ago, an entrepreneur came to Dallas, TX on a promotional tour. He was meeting with primarily the Black Press, and he was spending about three days in the city.

His message was clear:

He was a Black-owned business, creating something very few other Black men had created and Black people needed to support him.

If you didn’t support him and his product, you probably needed to have your Black card revoked, he said in several interviews with media outlets.

Following our interview, he said he was hungry and wanted to go out for dinner. If you know me, you know I have plenty of Black-owned places so I was ready with my list.

Imagine my surprise when he said he wanted to go to Chili’s.

Second news flash (for those who didn’t know- now you know!):

Chili’s is not Black-owned. Third news flash:

From my perspective, I don’t see Chili’s doing a lot of sponsorship in our community.

Yes, they have a few folks on their board who look like me.

Shout out to Tammy Jones-Still, the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for Brinker Intl., and also executive, Ramona Hood.

Now that last news flash will be a subject for a future Dear… letter because we have to address these DEI programs/participants/executives that are about to DIE.

But back to the point of this letter.

I know people get tired of me asking my question.

I know folks are rolling their eyes and sucking their teeth, but I still will keep asking. You see, years ago I posed a question to readers:

What has been the most successful boycott in the history of America?

My answer:

The boycott of Black-owned businesses by Black people!

That’s right, once we were able to shop elsewhere, we did; using every excuse to not spend their money with the only businesses that never denied them services or products.

Now before anyone goes off, this is not about being anti anything, my position is about being pro-something.

Also, don’t you think it is the height of hypocrisy for me to preach, speak, and sometimes even beg you to support my business because it is FUBU (For Us By Us) and I am not supporting other Black-owned businesses?

Years ago, this organization would let the leaders of each group choose the restaurants and menus.

For the record, I was not a leader.

What is interesting, though, is that we graced a wide range of restaurants and the Latino leader would choose Mexican, Cuban, Puerto Rican; the Asian leader would choose Chinese, Thai or Japanese; and, the Native American leader would introduce us to Fry Bread, braised Bison or Chayote.

For whatever reason, the African American/Black leader never chose a “soul” food restaurant and I think some of us may have died of embarrassment at the thought of serving fried chicken, collard greens or God forbid, watermelon.

What a sad commentary, especially because the others were open to trying out “new” foods.

Now, I know that I am different. One of my fave lines to my mother was, “Mother, I’m like Two Chains (a popular rapper), I’m different.

And I am not trying to shove blackness down your throat; however I’m just making a simple request, Won’t you just try or at least make a conscious effort?

It’s not too difficult to put forth the effort to patronize Black-owned businesses.

I support businesses that pro- vide quality services and goods. And yes, my list is diverse and frankly I’d give a side-eye to anyone who makes a list and leaves themselves off that list!