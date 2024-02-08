Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson Signs Friendship Agreement with Kharkiv, Ukraine

DALLAS — During a virtual meeting Tuesday, Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson and Kharkiv, Ukraine Mayor Igor Terekov signed a Friendship Agreement between their two cities.

Friendship Agreements demonstrate a commitment from two cities to begin a productive partnership in areas of mutual benefit, including economic, educational, and cultural exchanges. The agreement calls for the staff of the respective mayors to work together to develop an implementation plan.

Kharkiv is the second-biggest city in Ukraine with a population of 1.4 million – about the same size as the City of Dallas.

During the meeting, Mayor Johnson said to Mayor Terekov, “Dallas and Kharkiv are well matched to be Friendship Cities. Both have residents that demonstrate great resilience during challenging times.”

Mayor Johnson said the compact is a natural next step following the Dallas City Council’s unanimous vote in 2022 to adopt his resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and suspending Sister City ties with Saratov, Russia.

Mayor Johnson also promised to fly the Kharkiv, Ukraine city flag in Dallas City Hall’s Flag Room until the war ends as a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine. This room displays country flags that have been gifted to the City. When the war ends, the Kharkiv City Flag will then be placed in the permanent Sister City display case.

“Dallas continues to stand with the people of Ukraine against this unlawful aggression by the Russian Federation,” Mayor Johnson said. “Today’s agreement marks a significant step toward enhancing our ties with Ukraine and can lead to cultural, diplomatic, educational, and economic exchanges that will make Dallas stronger while also helping Kharkiv rebuild and thrive in the years to come.”

Discussions for a new formal partnership began last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Mayor Johnson spent his time promoting Dallas and meeting with global leaders. There, Mayor Johnson met Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who connected him with Mayor Terekov to initiate formal discussions.

Mayor Johnson said the visit to the World Economic Forum was crucial to moving ahead on the agreement.

“Making these kinds of international trips help put Dallas squarely at the center of the global stage and enable this important work, which will ensure our city is an integral part of the global community in a changing world,” Mayor Johnson said. “It’s all related — part of a vision that escapes the short-sighted cynics, who are so filled with ‘worry’ and ‘concern’ about meeting schedules that they fail to see the bigger picture about what this work actually means for Dallas. We must focus on real forward-thinking leadership rather than fixating on small matters.”

Consul General of Ukraine Vitalii Tarsiuk joined the meeting Tuesday. He has been an important link between Dallas and Ukraine keeping Dallas informed of major developments in Ukraine’s fight for freedom and democracy. Consul General Tarsiuk will continue to serve as a bridge between the people of Dallas and Kharkiv in the important work ahead in implementing the agreement.