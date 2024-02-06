Mae Frances Murrell

Mae Frances Murrell, Served as a devoted nurse at Woodlawn and Parkland Hospital, has passed away. Born on November 6, 1940 in Tyler, Texas, she lived a life that was filled with love and compassion for others. Mrs Frances journey came to an end on January 27,2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Mrs Frances career as a nurse was a true testament to her caring nature. She dedicated herself to providing comfort and healing to those in need. Her years at Woodlawn and Parkland Hospital were marked by her unwavering commitment to the well-being of her patients. Mrs Frances gentle touch and kind heart will forever be remembered by those whose lives she has touched.

Beyond her career, Mrs Frances was deeply connected to her community and faith. She grew up in the Bexar St Baptist Church and later became a founding member of Greater New Hope Missionary Church. Her spirituality was the guiding light in her life, providing solace and strength through all endeavors.

Remembered for her multifaceted personality, Mrs Frances possessed numerous talents that she shared with the world. She was not only a skilled seamstress but also an accomplished singer, cook, and artist. The melody of her voice resonated with joy while her delectable dishes brought smiles to the faces of loved ones. As an artist, Mrs Frances creative spirit soared as she poured her heart into every stroke of paint or pencil.

One of Mrs Frances proudest accomplishments during her younger years was her involvement in Lincoln High School Tigers Marching Band as a flute player. Her passion for music was evident as she contributed harmonious melodies that added enchantment to every performance.

Family was at the center of Mrs Frances world. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will endure through generations. Preceded in death by her parents Pastor John G. and Opal Mackey, as well as her beloved husband Edward Murrell, Sr., brother Harold Everhart, son Armondo Crow, granddaughter Aariona Bailey, daughter Debra Hawley, grandson Edward Murrell,III and as well as her son Dewayne Burns. Mrs Frances is survived by her children Michelle (Michael), Kevin, Damon, Valerie “Tootie”, Michael (Wanda) Edward Jr. (Lawanna) Clinton (Brenda), and Belinda, sister Lawanda, grandchildren she raised, Johnathan (Sheba), Terrence (Thressa), Chaniese, Da’Ashlaun “Da’Da, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren other relatives and friends. The memories created within this family are precious and will forever be treasured.

To honor the life of Mae Frances Murrell, a wake service will be held on February 1, 2024, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. The service will begin at 8:30 PM with a moment of reflection and remarks for Mrs Frances beautifully lived life.

Following the wake service, a funeral service will take place on February 2, 2024, at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas. Starting at 11:00 AM this service will be a celebration of Mrs Frances legacy and the profound impact she had on those around her.

In our hearts and minds, let us remember Mrs Frances as a compassionate nurse, a devout believer, a talented seamstress and artist, a singer whose voice could move mountains, and a cook whose flavors delighted the senses. Above all else, let us remember her as an extraordinary woman who lived life to its fullest.

May her soul find eternal peace as we cherish the precious memories she leaves behind. Rest in peace, dear Mae Frances Murrell.

