Alcorn State hires offensive coordinator with long HBCU resume

By Brandon King

Photo: Jermaine Gales

Alcorn State announced the hiring of former Lincoln University of Missouri head coach Jermaine Gales as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Before his three seasons at Lincoln, Gales was the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Bluefield State.

He was previously offensive coordinator at Arkansas-Pine Bluff for two seasons, where he oversaw a Golden Lions offense that, in 2018, was the third-most productive unit in the SWAC, averaging 423.5 yards per contest.

I am extremely excited. It is an honor to be chosen to be a part of @BRAVESSPORTS and the great @geauxbrave. Go Braves!#GetInTheBox#TBSO https://t.co/yHjyLaoAjB ADVERTISEMENT — Jermaine Gales (@Coach_Gales) February 3, 2024

In 2019 the offensive unit was even better, as UAPB was the fifth-ranked offense in the SWAC, averaging 31.7 points and piling up 446.7 yards per game.

Gales also spent time in the MEAC as wide receivers coach at North Carolina Central from 2016-17. There, Gales led a receiver room that, in 2016, topped the MEAC in yards per completion with 8.4 and 19 touchdowns. He coached Jacen Murphy, who led the MEAC in 2017 with 5.5 receptions per game and was the fourth-leading receiver in the conference with 742 yards.