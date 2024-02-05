James Ernest Vaughn

James Ernest Vaughn, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed on January 22, 2024, in North Richland Hills, Texas. He was born on January 3, 1941, in Carbondale, Texas, to Everlyn Brown and Jordan Vaughn.

James’s early years were shaped by his education at Ennis High School. Throughout his life, he held a deep appreciation for knowledge and learning. His desire to constantly grow intellectually was evident in the way he approached every aspect of his life.

of James’s greatest joys in life was worshiping the Lord. His faith was unwavering and served as a guiding light to all who knew him. His love for God inspired those around him and left an indelible impact on the lives he touched.

Survived by his loving wife Rosie Vaughn, James leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion. He embraced his role as a husband with dedication and tenderness that will forever be cherished. Together, they shared a bond built on trust and mutual respect that served as an example for others.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by his siblings Lovie Phillips, Irene Phillips, Bernice Abrams, and Ben Brown; adopted children Dr. Tyson McMillan, whose life he influenced profoundly. Their connection extended beyond bloodlines, as James took Tyson under his wing and provided unwavering support throughout their journey together. Alongside Tyson are Greg Manning and Lisa Lofton—adopted children who found solace in James’s unconditional love and guidance.

James is preceded in death by his parents Jordan Vaughn and Everlyn Brown; four siblings Steven Brown, Bobby Brown, Josie Steptoe, and Lorene Lester.

To honor the memory of James Ernest Vaughn, two services have been planned. The viewing will take place on February 1, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home and Cremation located at 5701 East Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, TX 76119. The funeral service will be held on February 2, 2024, starting at 12:00 PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 800 E Freeman St, Ennis, TX 75119.