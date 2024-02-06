Keeping it Real: Exhumation and Desecration — A Commentary on the Middle East

By S.E. WILLIAMS

Palestinian woman visits a grave of her loved one. / Credit: Chris Allen, VOICE

Every now and then something happens internationally that compels me to comment and although I recognize that any statement about Israel–unless it is glowing and supportive of their aggression against Hamas – is likely to be met with allegations of anti-semitism. However, I believe that comments related to the actions of a state are separate from commentary about its citizens, just as I believe criticism of acts by the American government is not an indictment of the American people.

That being said, when the Israeli government chose to desecrate a cemetery in southern Gaza by exhuming and removing bodies in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed was related to their search for possible remains of hostages seized by Hamas during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in the eyes of many, it was viewed instead as an act that was simultaneously degrading and disrespectful of the dead, egregiously beyond the pale of acceptable human behavior and outside the boundaries of international law.

According to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom , “Cemeteries offer vital links between the living and the dead. It notes in part, ” Cemeteries are often embraced as holy sites,” and in many cases, country and international laws are specifically implemented to protect them.

Desecration of cemeteries is also a serious affront to communities who utilize these spaces for remembrance and ritual purposes. Not only are governments obligated to protect these spaces, but in war, Rule 113 of the Geneva Convention clearly states that, “Each party to the conflict must take all possible measures to prevent the dead from being despoiled.” This rule applies equally to both international and non-international armed conflicts.

An eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind. MAHATMA GANDHI

The IDF’s desecration of the cemetery left the site, “bulldozed, with graves damaged and destroyed, and human remains left exposed,” according to reports. By any measure this was either a ‘grave breach’ or ‘serious violation’ of international law and however classified, it must be considered a blatant defiance of Rule 113 of the Geneva Convention.

Israel sought to justify its actions in an interview stating that whenever “critical intelligence or operational information is received, [it conducts] precise hostage rescue operations in the specific locations where information indicates that the bodies of hostages may be located.” However a recent CNN report indicates Israel has desecrated at least sixteen cemeteries in its recent offensive in Gaza.

For Israel to pillage a cemetery despite mandates of the Geneva Convention, makes it clear the Israeli government believes it does not have to operate in alignment with international law. Not surprisingly, it also blames its action on Hamas due to the October 7 attack, making it clear that in its quest for retaliation Israel has assumed carte blanche and is acting without consideration for international norms.

An intentional attack on a cemetery could amount to a war crime, except under very limited circumstances relating to that site becoming a military objective.

Since Israel launched its offensive against Hamas in response to the October attack, data shows that as of January 18, more than 25,000 people are dead due to the current conflict. Among them, 24,448 Palestinians (including 6,150 children), 1,410 Israelis and 83 journalists. Another 7,000 are reported missing and buried under rubble. This, compared to the approx 1,300 dead and estimated 150 hostages resulting from the October 7 attack.

In the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, especially as it relates to any criticism of Israel, observers often forget there are no clean hands on either side.

When the horrors of the October 7, 2023 attack and kidnappings were reported many readers/viewers were left with the impression that it was an arbitrary act of unprovoked terrorism. But was it? Before I go further let me state for the record that I agree that attacks on civilians are never justified.

In the arena of world affairs nothing happens in isolation. After all, Newton’s law of motion teaches us “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Gaza has been closed or “choked off” by Israel since 2007, punishing all Gaza citizens for actions by Hamas and basically stymying the Gaza/Palestinian economy. As a result, 80% of its residents are forced to rely on humanitarian aid for survival and more than half the population lives below the poverty line. In 2020, the unemployment rate in Gaza was above 40 percent.

In May 2021, Israeli initiated airstrikes and destroyed four high-rise buildings in a densely populated neighborhood in Gaza City. The towers contained businesses, news agency offices, and a number of housing units.

In addition, between May 10 and 21 that year, Israel attacked another 1,500 targets with air- and ground-launched munitions. The United Nations reported that the Israeli attacks killed 260 people in Gaza, at least 129 of them civilians, including 66 children.

The strikes made 2,400 housing units uninhabitable, another 50,000 units were damaged, and over 2,000 industrial, trade, and service facilities were fully or partially destroyed.

Israel also claimed the bombings of the highrises were warranted because they were being used for cover by Hamas (claims frequently made by Israel to justify other attacks). In the meantime, Human Rights Watch investigated and found no evidence to support Israel’s claim and the organization’s crisis and conflict researcher stated, “The Israeli military should publicly produce the evidence that it says it relied on to carry out these attacks.” Israel has yet to produce the evidence.

In April 2023, the UN, US, Canada, Turkey and several other countries and international bodies expressed both shock and concern when Israeli forces attacked the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem with stun grenades as Palestinians worshiped.

On September 27, just prior to the October 7 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, United Nations (UN) delegates from countries around the world advised the UN Security Council that “settlement expansion in occupied Palestinian territory by Israel violates international law and warned that it must cease.”

The UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, highlighted how the UN had called on the government of Israel “to cease all settlement activity and the practice of demolition and seizure of Palestinian structures and to abide by its obligations under international law to protect the Palestinian population.”

There is little doubt the Jewish people suffered grievously during the Holocaust and it is this history that makes current actions by the Israeli government even more unnerving. Israel, more than any other nation, should know intimately the horrors of oppression they are placing on the Palestinian people.

In the meantime, the world is on edge in hopes the current violence in the Middle East will deescalate for the sake of the Palestinians and the Jews.

Of course, this is just my opinion. I’m keeping it real.