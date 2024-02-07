Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Kingdom Images Danz Company

Published

Kingdom Images Danz Studio is a creative outlet for the youth of the Tri-Cities & surrounding area, teaching and developing the dancer’s technique in the beautiful art of Dance and life skills for their lives outside the dance floor. Founder & CEO, Kay R. Johnson, has studied the beautiful art of Dance since 1997. Visit the website here are some of the services they offer. Beginner & Intermediate Classical Ballet, Open Beginners Tap, Beg/Intermediate Tap, Hip Hop for All Ages, Adult Hip Hop Classes, Private Lessons for Weddings & other Special Events.

https://kingdomimagesdanzstudio.godaddysites.com/ email: kingdomid0807@gmail.com (972) 408-7922 221 W. Pipeline Rd, Hurst.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Beyond The Eye Impressions Beyond The Eye Impressions

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Beyond The Eye Impressions

By Tiara Tatum Meet Tiara Tatum the owner of Beyond The Eye Impressions and your soon-to-be photographer. Tiara believes we are meant to capture...

19 hours ago
Support Black Businesss Support Black Businesss

Cheryl's World

MY TRUTH: The “Black question”

Reprinted by popular demand and with modifications in honor of Black History Month. And a special thanks to the churches like (Friendship-West and Concord)...

2 days ago
Elite Business Women’s Association Elite Business Women’s Association

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Elite Business Women’s Association

The Elite Business Women’s Association is a thriving community dedicated to empowering and elevating women worldwide. The Elite Business Women’s Association believes in the...

2 days ago
The Date Catering The Date Catering

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Date Catering by Carol Hampton, owner

The Date Catering by Carol Hampton takes on each event as an opportunity to create something amazing for their clients. Creating menus to surpass...

4 days ago
Advertisement