Black Business: Kingdom Images Danz Company

Kingdom Images Danz Studio is a creative outlet for the youth of the Tri-Cities & surrounding area, teaching and developing the dancer’s technique in the beautiful art of Dance and life skills for their lives outside the dance floor. Founder & CEO, Kay R. Johnson, has studied the beautiful art of Dance since 1997. Visit the website here are some of the services they offer. Beginner & Intermediate Classical Ballet, Open Beginners Tap, Beg/Intermediate Tap, Hip Hop for All Ages, Adult Hip Hop Classes, Private Lessons for Weddings & other Special Events.

https://kingdomimagesdanzstudio.godaddysites.com/ email: kingdomid0807@gmail.com (972) 408-7922 221 W. Pipeline Rd, Hurst.