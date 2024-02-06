Clark Atlanta remains the hottest team in HBCU basketball. The Panthers are unbeaten in 2024

BY HBCU SPORTS

Photo: Clark Atlanta Athletics

The Clark Atlanta men’s basketball team remains undefeated in the 2024 calendar year as they won their 10th straight in a 64-61 win over Fort Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Clark Atlanta was led in scoring by Xavier Griffith, with a season-high 20 points in less than 20 minutes of play. Jalen Williams and Andrew Stewart each chipped in 11 points to round out the three players in double figures.

Kharye Cayne pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds in the win.

The Panthers shot 36.1% from the field from the field and 64.3% from the charity stripe. Clark Atlanta also won the rebounding battle 42-41 over Fort Valley.

