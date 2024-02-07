Superb Woman: Rachel Cardell

Rachel Cardell

Happy Birthday Rachel

Rachel Cardell is the owner of C-Rachel 1$t Tax Solutions LLC. A graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, she also attended Cedar Valley College where she studied criminal justice. A digital creator, she also studied Homeland Security and Emergency Management at Colorado Technical University. A go-getter, Rachel is smart, intuitive, organized, and a consummate professional. It’s that time of year and she prides herself on taking care of her clients.

Check her out at https://c-rachel1sttaxsolutions.taxwisemobile.com/