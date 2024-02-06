Rev. Mari Louise Darrough

Rev. Mari Louise Darrough, a beloved figure in the community, and the AME Church passed away on January 25, 2024. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, strength, and steadfast faith. Rev. Darrough was not only a successful Funding Manager for GM Financial but also a gifted singer and a beacon of light to those around her.

Born on March 24, 1966, Rev. Darrough grew up with an unwavering passion for making a positive impact on people’s lives. She pursued her education at Texas Women’s University of Denton, Texas, where she obtained a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree graduating Cum Laude making the Dean’s list. Her abilities and nurtured love for helping others. Her dedication and commitment to her studies were exemplary, enabling her to graduate with distinction.

Throughout her life, Rev. Darrough displayed a warm and vibrant personality that spread joy to all who knew her. Her smile could light up even the darkest room, bringing comfort and solace to those in need. People were drawn to her magnetic presence and kind-hearted nature; she had the rare ability to make everyone feel seen and valued.

Aside from her professional achievements as a fund manager, Rev. Darrough had a playful side that brought joy to those around her through friendly competition. She loved engaging in games such as dominos, spades, and board games – always striving to win while creating laughter-filled memories with friends and family.

Rev. Darrough’s impact extended far beyond her professional life and hobbies; she cherished being a mother to Martice and Morgan. Her love for them knew no bounds and served as an inspiration to all who witnessed their bond. She instilled in them the same values of kindness, resilience, and empathy that defined who she was as an individual.

In remembrance of Rev. Mari Louise Darrough’s remarkable life, there will be two significant services held at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas. The first is a Viewing on February 1, 2024, starting at 13:00:00 and concluding at 21:00:00. The second is the Funeral Service on February 2, 2024, beginning at 11:00:00 and ending at 12:00:00. These services will serve as an opportunity for loved ones to gather, pay their respects, and celebrate the remarkable life of a truly exceptional individual.

Rev. Darrough leaves behind cherished memories and an enduring impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her light may have extinguished too soon, but our hearts will forever be touched by her unwavering spirit.

In honoring Rev. Mari Louise Darrough’s memory, let us strive to embody the kindness, compassion, and love that defined her life. May her legacy inspire us all to live with purpose and make a positive difference in the lives of those around us as she did.

Rev. Mari Louise Darrough is survived by her loving daughter Martice and son Morgan. May they find solace in the memories they shared and take comfort in knowing how deeply their mother’s love touched the world. Rest in peace, Rev. Mari Louise Darrough. Your light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts forevermore.

