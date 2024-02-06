Superb Woman: Michelyn Washington

A graduate of Skyline High School, Michelyn Washington received her BBA Degree in Accounting at Texas A&M University and her MBA from Texas A&M University – Commerce. She’s a mortgage professional with more than a decade of experience in finance, technology, reconciliation, analysis, projects, and training. Before coming to Chase, she enjoyed stints at JP Morgan, EMC Mortgage, Washington Mutual, and First Horizon Home Loans. Actively involved and engaged, Michelyn is committed, and supportive. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and she served as treasurer of the Urban League of Greater Dallas Young Professionals.
