Orchestrated Greatness

Life’s a stage, and many showed up to play their part. The African American Museum of Dallas’ Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra Concert on Feb. 3, 2024 at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas was a masterfully curated affair.
The evening featured the Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra of Houston, led by founder Dr. Anne Lundy, the first African American woman to conduct the Houston Symphony. Glorious sounds from the South Dallas Children’s Choir led by Reverend Brent Polk were a highlight as well.
The Community Music Service Award was presented to world-renowned music composer and conductor Dr. Clark Joseph. Youth Classical Artist Competition Winners Tinashe McGowan, Jeffrey Berry and Ian Smith wowed the audience with their performances before collecting their awards.
The orchestra and children’s choir presentation, with special guest vocalists woven in between, was a fusion of Classical, Spiritual, Soulful and Hip Hop music. Texas Metro News Lifestyle & Culture Editor Eva D. Coleman served as Mistress of Ceremony. Event chair Vivian Johnson was well-pleased with the concert that also recognized and celebrated African American Museum of Dallas President & CEO Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr. for exposing the community to multiple art forms.