Orchestrated Greatness

African American Museum’s concert celebrates legendary trailblazers and young talent

By Eva D. Coleman
Dr. Anne Lundy directs orchestra
Event Chair Vivian Johnson poses with planning committee at VIP dinner following Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
South Dallas Children
South Dallas Children_s Choir pose for fun in dressing room after Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024

Life’s a stage, and many showed up to play their part. The African American Museum of Dallas’ Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra Concert on Feb. 3, 2024 at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas was a masterfully curated affair.

The evening featured the Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra of Houston, led by founder Dr. Anne Lundy, the first African American woman to conduct the Houston Symphony. Glorious sounds from the South Dallas Children’s Choir led by Reverend Brent Polk were a highlight as well.

The Community Music Service Award was presented to world-renowned music composer and conductor Dr. Clark Joseph. Youth Classical Artist Competition Winners Tinashe McGowan, Jeffrey Berry and Ian Smith wowed the audience with their performances before collecting their awards.

  • Eva D. Coleman poses with event chair Vivian Johnson at Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
  • 7-Dr. Anne Lundy directs orchestra at Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
  • Eva D. Coleman with African American Museum President and CEO Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr. at Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
  • Dr. Clark Joseph
  • Youth Classical Artist 1st Place Winner Tinashe McGowan performs at Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
  • Eva D. Coleman with Dr. Anne Lundy at Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
  • Eva D. Coleman emcees Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
  • Dr. Anne Lundy directs orchestra while South Dallas Children_s Choir sings at Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
  • Youth Classical Artist 3rd Place Winner Ian Smith performs at Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
  • Youth Classical Artist 2nd Place Winner Jeffrey Berry performs at Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra concert in Dallas Feb. 3, 2024
The orchestra and children’s choir presentation, with special guest vocalists woven in between, was a fusion of Classical, Spiritual, Soulful and Hip Hop music. Texas Metro News Lifestyle & Culture Editor Eva D. Coleman served as Mistress of Ceremony. Event chair Vivian Johnson was well-pleased with the concert that also recognized and celebrated African American Museum of Dallas President & CEO Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr. for exposing the community to multiple art forms.

