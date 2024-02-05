Superb Woman: Teresa Williams

Teresa Williams, M.Ed is who you want to talk with about self-care, leadership, personal growth, and emotional intelligence. She has worked as an implementation strategist for FranklinCovey, an organizational effectiveness/emotional intelligence coach for Christi Monk and Associates, a senior organizational development consultant at JPS Health Network, and an educator at Mansfield ISD and Fort Worth ISD. Teresa received her BS Degree in Accounting from the University of North Texas and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Grand Canyon University. In addition to a coaching certificate from the Association for Talent Development, she has several teaching certificates from the TEA. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is a proud, active member of the North Central Texas Alumnae Chapter.
