Spotlight Story

Black Business: It’s Not Complicated Education

Published

It’s Not Complicated Education

INC Education CEO and Founder Jay Veal has spent the last 6 years creating educational experiences through holistic, prescriptive private tutoring supported by a 360-degree environment of success that closes opportunity gaps, achievement gaps, and belief gaps. They start by developing an awareness of strengths and weaknesses, then move forward to design and implement a targeted plan of action that is reverse-engineered from the ultimate desired goals and outcomes.

Visit the website at https://www.inceducationllc.com/ 682-305-3720 email: info@inceducationllc.com

