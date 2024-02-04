Superb Woman: Marian Willard

Marian Willard is a proud Dallas ISD graduate and obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Texas State University — now Texas A&M Commerce. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she is the principal of James Madison High School. Marian has served in education for more than 45 years. She was an educator at W.W. Adamson High School for 17 years before becoming an assistant principal at Daniel Chappie James and Thomas Edison Learning Centers. She supports new principals and is the proud winner of the Finish Strong Campaign. A finalist for teacher of the year, Marian is also the owner of EZ Knowledge Educational Concepts.
