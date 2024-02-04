TYRESE MAXEY NAMED TO NBA ALL-STAR TEAM

FIRST CAREER ALL-STAR NOD FOR MAXEY

BECOMES FIFTH-YOUNGEST PLAYER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY TO RECEIVE THE HONOR

AVERAGING CAREER HIGHS IN POINTS, REBOUNDS, ASSISTS, STEALS, AND PLUS-MINUS

The NBA announced today that Tyrese Maxey has been named to the 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18. The fourth-year pro was one of the 14 players selected as an All-Star Game reserve, an honor voted on by the league’s 30 head coaches.

It is the first career All-Star selection for Maxey, who becomes the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to be named to the game.

Maxey joins Joel Embiid as Philadelphia’s two All-Stars this season, after the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player was named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter on Jan. 25.

In 42 games this season, Maxey is producing career highs in points (25.7), rebounds (3.6), assists (6.6), steals (1.0), and plus-minus (+8.1). He is the only player in the NBA this season with at least 1,000 points and 275 assists with fewer than 70 turnovers.

Maxey has reached the 20-point mark a career-best 34 times in 42 games this season, surpassing his previous high of 33 in 60 contests in 2022-23. His seven games with at least 20 points, five assists, and zero turnovers are tied for the NBA lead.

A recipient of his first career Player of the Week honor earlier this season on Oct. 30, Maxey has recorded multiple 40-point games for the first time in his NBA career, including a career-best 50 points on 20-of-32 shooting against Indiana on Nov. 12. He became the youngest player to reach the 50-point mark in the NBA this season and joined Hall of Famer Allen Iverson as the only 76ers ever with a 50-point, five-rebound, five-assist game prior to the age of 24.

With his first All-Star nod, Maxey becomes the 33rd player in franchise history to earn an All-Star selection.

