Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Baylor WBB Set to Retire Brittney Griner’s Jersey on Feb. 18

The Bears host Texas Tech at 3 p.m.

Published

WACO, Texas — The Baylor women’s basketball program is set to retire former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner’s No. 42 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 18, when the Bears host Texas Tech at 3 p.m. at Foster Pavilion.

“I’m honored to return home to Baylor and celebrate where so much of my journey started,” Griner said. “I’m grateful to Coach Nicki (Collen) and the entire Baylor community and am looking forward to the opportunity to be back on campus, spend time with the team and have my family beside me to share in this incredible moment. Sic ‘Em Bears.”

“We are excited to welcome Brittney back to Baylor and share this special day with her,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “There’s no doubt she is one of the most decorated student-athletes in Baylor athletics history and we’re thrilled the timing has worked out for all of us to celebrate and honor her. She always has been, and always will be, a significant member of the Baylor Family.”

The most decorated women’s basketball player in Baylor history, and one of the most accomplished collegiate players in the NCAA, Griner finished her collegiate career with 3,283 points and 1,305 rebounds. Griner was a two-time consensus National Player of the Year, and four-time All-Big 12 First Team and All-Defensive Team selection. She won the league’s Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2010, before sweeping the Player and Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Griner finished her career as a three-time All-American by five different outlets and holds the conference record with 21 Big 12 Player of the Week honors. She recorded the first triple-double in Baylor women’s basketball history and holds the Big 12 record in points scored (3,283), field goals made (1,247), free throws made (787) and attempted (1,054) and blocks (748). Additionally, she still holds the NCAA blocks record for a season (223) and career. She’s the only player in NCAA women’s basketball history to have over 2,000 career points and 500 career blocks. For her career, Griner scored in double figures in 146 of 148 games played, which is the second most in NCAA history.

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Houston, Griner helped lead the Bears to a 40-0 record and the 2012 National Championship. She helped the Bears post a 135-15 record over her four-year career, which included the second national title in program history, a pair of Final Four appearances, six Big 12 Conference Championships and 40 consecutive Big 12 Conference regular-season wins to conclude her career. In league regular-season games, Griner helped lead the Bears to a 50-8 record over her four years.

Griner was selected as the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Phoenix Mercury where she’s spent the last 10 seasons. She’s a six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA. Griner completed her Bachelor of Science degree in education at Baylor in 2019.

“We’re excited to have Brittney back on campus and honor her with the retirement of her jersey,” Baylor Coach Nicki Collen said. “I have been saying this since I arrived at Baylor that she deserves to have her jersey retired and I wanted to make sure that happened when the timing was right. With the opening of Foster Pavilion, and the WNBA offseason fitting into our season, this seemed like the right time to honor Brittney and welcome her back home. She is one of the best basketball players in Baylor’s history and we’re thrilled that the time has come to celebrate Brittney and all of her accomplishments.”

This will be the seventh Baylor women’s basketball jersey retired in its illustrious history, including Odyssey Sims, Melissa Jones, Nina Davis, Suzie Snider Eppers, Shelia Lambert and Sophia Young.

Tickets are available for the game vs. Texas Tech, starting at $20. Fans can purchase tickets via BaylorBears.com/WBBvTech.

ADVERTISEMENT

To stay up to date on all things Baylor women’s basketball, follow the team on its official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorWBB.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

TYRESE MAXEY NAMED TO NBA ALL-STAR TEAM TYRESE MAXEY NAMED TO NBA ALL-STAR TEAM

News

TYRESE MAXEY NAMED TO NBA ALL-STAR TEAM

The NBA announced today that Tyrese Maxey has been named to the 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18. The fourth-year pro was one of the 14 players selected as...

2 hours ago
New NCAA rule changes could have Division II HBCUs playing on Week Zero New NCAA rule changes could have Division II HBCUs playing on Week Zero

News

New NCAA rule changes could have Division II HBCUs playing on Week Zero

BY CHRIS STEVENS The NCAA proposed one resolution that could affect the Division II HBCU football failed while passing another that is more encouraging. For...

January 16, 2024
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Athletics Arkansas-Pine Bluff Athletics

News

SWAC women’s basketball: Depth of conference creates competitive race to the top

BY BRANDON KING On the eve of SWAC conference play, HBCU Sports takes a dive into each of the 12 teams involved in what will...

January 7, 2024
Landon Glasper Landon Glasper

News

Landon Glasper wins first CAA Player of the Week for NC A&T MBB

NC A&T looks to have found its next leader on the hardwood as Sophomore Landon Glasper wins the Aggies’ first ever CAA Player of...

December 30, 2023
Advertisement