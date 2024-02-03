MARY ELIZABETH CHRISTIAN

Mary Elizabeth Christian, “MS BETSY” a beloved homemaker, passed away on January 23, 2024, in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends at the time of her passing. Mary was born June 22, 1948, in Dallas, Texas. She was the cherished daughter of Onas and Bernistine Christian.

Mary attended St. Peter’s Academy for her elementary education and later graduated from Booker T Washington High School. Throughout her life, she displayed a strong love for learning and encouraged others to pursue their education.

Mary was a member of Munger Avenue Baptist Church.

Mary had a vibrant personality that touched the lives of everyone she encountered. She was known for her spontaneity and quick wit, always bringing a smile to those around her. Her friends and family remember her as a caring and loving person who gave generously of herself to help others. Mary had an infectious spirit that lifted the hearts of all who knew her.

In her free time, Mary pursued various hobbies and interests that brought her joy. She loved playing spades with friends and family, as it allowed for laughter and friendly competition. She found solace in listening to blues music, which spoke to her soul. Mary was also an avid dancer who could light up the dance floor with her smooth moves. Additionally, she found great pleasure in cooking dinner for her loved ones and took pride in preparing delicious meals that brought people together.

Mary’s proudest accomplishments were undoubtedly her children and grandchildren. Her love for them knew no bounds, and she constantly supported their endeavors with unwavering encouragement. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will live on through them.

In honor of Mary’s life and the joy she brought to others, a viewing will be held on February 1, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and wake to start at 7:15-8:15 at the Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory, located at 4155 S R. L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX, 75224. A Celebration of Life service will also take place on February 2, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the same location.

Mary is survived by her daughters Chandra Rhone and Latasha Christian-Fisher, and sons Terry and Jessie Christian. She is also survived by her sister Earnestine Christian. Mary was a cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren: Chiquia, Malcolm Jr., Maquia, Niyayne, Dimitri, Darvion, Christian, Brennan, Jessica ,Tiaronda and Ivory. Additionally, she leaves behind twenty great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were touched by her kindness.

Mary Elizabeth Christian will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. Her spirit will live on in the memories shared with family and friends as they fondly recall the love she showered upon them. As we bid farewell to this extraordinary woman with a heart full of love and laughter, let us celebrate her life and find solace in knowing that she has now found eternal peace.

“Perhaps they are not stars in the sky but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy.” – Eskimo Proverb

