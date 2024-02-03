Superb Woman: Dawn Burkes

Dawn Burkes is the Deputy Editor at the Los Angeles Times. A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Florida A&M University where she was Editor of Journey magazine; FAMUan school newspaper staff writer; Basileus – Gamma Alpha chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.; Presidential Scholars Association; Golden Key Honor Society; Senator — Student Government Association; and member of the Residential Housing Association, she also attended Albany State University. She has also worked as On Air Host at AllOva Media, a copy editor at American Muslim Today, as an editorial and publishing coordinator at CINESTATE and FANGORIA, a writer and editor at The Dallas Morning News, and a page designer and editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and USA Today. Her resume also includes The Tallahassee Democrat and Miami Herald.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Marian Willard is a proud Dallas ISD graduate and obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Texas State University — now Texas A&M...
Superb Woman
Jasmine Ohen is educating Women Entrepreneurs on the importance of leveraging their experiences to purposefully position people and partnerships to scale and sustain their...
Superb Woman
Dr. Juliet Ucheoma is a Clinical Pharmacist | Herbalist | Public Health | Nonprofit Executive | Speaker | Consultant | Educator | Corporate Wellness...
Superb Woman
DeSoto ISD Trustee Traci McNairy has been involved in education for 20 years and is currently employed as an Educational Consultant and Curriculum Specialist....