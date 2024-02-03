Superb Woman: Dawn Burkes

Dawn Burkes

Dawn Burkes is the Deputy Editor at the Los Angeles Times. A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Florida A&M University where she was Editor of Journey magazine; FAMUan school newspaper staff writer; Basileus – Gamma Alpha chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.; Presidential Scholars Association; Golden Key Honor Society; Senator — Student Government Association; and member of the Residential Housing Association, she also attended Albany State University. She has also worked as On Air Host at AllOva Media, a copy editor at American Muslim Today, as an editorial and publishing coordinator at CINESTATE and FANGORIA, a writer and editor at The Dallas Morning News, and a page designer and editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and USA Today. Her resume also includes The Tallahassee Democrat and Miami Herald.