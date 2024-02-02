BLACK CARD: If you have not found something to die for, then you ain’t living

In the profound words of my grandmother, fondly known as “Big Mama” Lucille Allen, resonates a powerful truth: “If you have not found something to die for, then you ain’t living.” Big Mama, a beacon of wisdom and faith in our family, imparted values that have inspired me to recognize the significance of living with purpose.

Big Mama’s counsel echoes the sentiment expressed by Martin Luther King, Jr., who declared, “If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.” As we recently celebrated Dr. King’s birthday, it is a poignant reminder to honor his memory and continue the work towards fulfilling his dream of equality.

Three compelling examples from Big Mama’s perspective illustrate the success of embracing her value statement. ” “If you have not found something to die for, then you ain’t living.” “

John Lewis, Towering Figure of Civil Rights Era remember the images of his beating at Selma shocked the nation and led to swift passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. He was later called the conscience of the Congress.

Nelson Mandela showed what is possible for our world and within each one of us — if we believe, dream and work together.

Born just five years after the end of the Civil War, Robert Sengstacke Abbott founded a weekly newspaper, The Chicago Defender, one of the most important black newspapers in history, in 1905. Without Abbott, there would be no Texas Metro News.

They are individuals who turned their aspirations into actions, demonstrating the transformative power of aligning one’s convictions with tangible deeds.

As we reflect on these examples, it becomes evident that, while we may not face the same sacrifices as these remarkable individuals, we must passionately and ambitiously pursue something worth living for. Hopefully, none of us will have to make the ultimate sacrifice that King made to realize his dream. Yet, if we lack the courage to find something worth living and, if necessary, dying for, we risk falling short of truly embracing life’s profound meaning. Big Mama’s timeless wisdom serves as a guide, urging us to infuse purpose into our actions and live a life of profound significance.