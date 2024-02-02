A Hot Sunday Ticket

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Eva D. Coleman, Kenya C, Lesia Ramsey, Lynne Haze and Belinda Ramsey Cavett at MLK Celebration Concert at Club Vivo in Dallas Jan. 28, 2024

Just like Dr. Martin Luther King, entertainment manager Arthur Crawford had a dream. It was realized Sunday evening, Jan. 28, at Club Vivo in Dallas as four local bands took the stage and captivated the audience with pure soul and artistry.

Kenya C sings during MLK Celebration Concert at Club Vivo in Dallas Jan. 28, 2024

The MLK Holiday Celebration STFO Concert was a fun, late night with friends on and off the stage featuring: Soulful Soundz, Sean G & N’Tense the Band, AHYONZ featuring Kenya C and Natural Change Band. Comedian Buddha Man of Many Voices and poets Promise and Earth entertained the crowd as well.

Paul Rogers and Natural Change Band performs during MLK Celebration Concert at Club Vivo in Dallas Jan. 28, 2024

It was an evening of great music by SoESE Management. Crawford shared the origin of his idea to showcase local bands with the audience and had Paul Rogers of Natural Change Band by his side, thanking him for agreeing to bring his vision to life.

SoESE Management CEO Arthur Crawford speaks to audience during MLK Celebration Concert at Club Vivo in Dallas Jan. 28, 2024

The audience engagement confirmed it was time and money well spent.

