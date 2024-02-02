Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lifestyle

A Hot Sunday Ticket

Premiere local bands collectively showcase talent during an evening concert in Dallas

Published

By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Eva D. Coleman, Kenya C, Lesia Ramsey, Lynne Haze and Belinda Ramsey Cavett at MLK Celebration Concert at Club Vivo in Dallas Jan. 28, 2024

Just like Dr. Martin Luther King, entertainment manager Arthur Crawford had a dream. It was realized Sunday evening, Jan. 28, at Club Vivo in Dallas as four local bands took the stage and captivated the audience with pure soul and artistry.

Kenya C sings during MLK Celebration Concert at Club Vivo in Dallas Jan. 28, 2024

The MLK Holiday Celebration STFO Concert was a fun, late night with friends on and off the stage featuring: Soulful Soundz, Sean G & N’Tense the Band, AHYONZ featuring Kenya C and Natural Change Band. Comedian Buddha Man of Many Voices and poets Promise and Earth entertained the crowd as well.

Paul Rogers and Natural Change Band performs during MLK Celebration Concert at Club Vivo in Dallas Jan. 28, 2024

It was an evening of great music by SoESE Management. Crawford shared the origin of his idea to showcase local bands with the audience and had Paul Rogers of Natural Change Band by his side, thanking him for agreeing to bring his vision to life.

SoESE Management CEO Arthur Crawford speaks to audience during MLK Celebration Concert at Club Vivo in Dallas Jan. 28, 2024

The audience engagement confirmed it was time and money well spent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Lifestyle

Luxury Takes Centerstage

Dallas Theater Center and luxury retailer Ferragamo join forces for fundraising event in Dallas By Eva D. ColemanLifestyle & Culture Editor This event was...

2 days ago

Arts & Entertainment

Healthy Living Expo – The ReMix

It was a great tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the African American Museum in Dallas. While snow, ice,...

January 25, 2024
Dexter King's Book Dexter King's Book

News

Dr. King’s youngest son, Dexter, dies at 62

Activist remembered in Dallas

January 23, 2024

Lifestyle

A First for the Culture: TwoGether Land festival brings excitement to Dallas

By Eva D. ColemanLifestyle & Culture Editor We gathered at the Foundation Room on Jan. 18, 2024 to learn about the foundation of something...

January 20, 2024
Advertisement