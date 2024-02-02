A Hot Sunday Ticket

By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor
Just like Dr. Martin Luther King, entertainment manager Arthur Crawford had a dream. It was realized Sunday evening, Jan. 28, at Club Vivo in Dallas as four local bands took the stage and captivated the audience with pure soul and artistry.
The MLK Holiday Celebration STFO Concert was a fun, late night with friends on and off the stage featuring: Soulful Soundz, Sean G & N’Tense the Band, AHYONZ featuring Kenya C and Natural Change Band. Comedian Buddha Man of Many Voices and poets Promise and Earth entertained the crowd as well.
It was an evening of great music by SoESE Management. Crawford shared the origin of his idea to showcase local bands with the audience and had Paul Rogers of Natural Change Band by his side, thanking him for agreeing to bring his vision to life.
The audience engagement confirmed it was time and money well spent.