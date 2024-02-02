Superb Woman: Jasmine Ohen

Jasmine Ohen is educating Women Entrepreneurs on the importance of leveraging their experiences to purposefully position people and partnerships to scale and sustain their businesses. As a startup coach, she helps social entrepreneurs build strategic plans to grow their business. The Programs & Community Architect at digital undivided, she was a board member of the DEC Network, a business architect for Startup Solutions, executive director at Heel Yourself, an instructor for Teach For America, and as a training specialist at Ruffalo Noel Levitz. Jasmine received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Dance from the University of Houston. Jasmine attended Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland. Jasmine is highly respected and is strictly about taking care of business.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Juliet Ucheoma is a Clinical Pharmacist | Herbalist | Public Health | Nonprofit Executive | Speaker | Consultant | Educator | Corporate Wellness...
Superb Woman
DeSoto ISD Trustee Traci McNairy has been involved in education for 20 years and is currently employed as an Educational Consultant and Curriculum Specialist....
Superb Woman
A graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Parks, Recreation and Leisure Studies; Trenice Hines is a digital creator and...
Superb Woman
Arlene Ateman hails from Kansas City, Missouri and attended East High School, before going on to Texas Southern University. She’s beautiful, stylish and classy....