Superb Woman: Jasmine Ohen

Jasmine Ohen

Jasmine Ohen is educating Women Entrepreneurs on the importance of leveraging their experiences to purposefully position people and partnerships to scale and sustain their businesses. As a startup coach, she helps social entrepreneurs build strategic plans to grow their business. The Programs & Community Architect at digital undivided, she was a board member of the DEC Network, a business architect for Startup Solutions, executive director at Heel Yourself, an instructor for Teach For America, and as a training specialist at Ruffalo Noel Levitz. Jasmine received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Dance from the University of Houston. Jasmine attended Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland. Jasmine is highly respected and is strictly about taking care of business.