Cloteal Adams

Cloteal Adams, a beloved mother, grandmother, and member of the Dallas community, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2024. She was known for her love and devotion to her family and her infectious sense of humor. Cloteal will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Born in Dallas, Texas, Cloteal embraced the vibrant spirit of her hometown throughout her life. She cherished the connections she made with others and had a particular fondness for shopping – always finding joy in discovering new treasures. However, it was in her role as a loving mother and doting grandmother where Cloteal truly shone.

Cloteal’s family meant the world to her. She dedicated herself to creating a warm and nurturing home for them, filled with laughter and love. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her universe, and their happiness was always her top priority. Her unwavering support and unconditional love provided a solid foundation that will continue to inspire future generations.

In addition to being a dedicated family woman, Cloteal also had an adventurous side. She approached life with an open mind and a sense of curiosity that led her to embrace new experiences fearlessly. Her vibrant personality lit up every room she entered, bringing joy and laughter wherever she went.

Friends and family are invited to honor Cloteal’s memory at Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory in Dallas. A viewing will be held on January 31, 2024, starting at 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will take place on February 1st at 11:00 AM.

Cloteal leaves behind beautiful memories cherished by her loved ones. Though she may no longer be physically present, her spirit will continue to live on through the lives she touched. She will forever be remembered as a pillar of strength, love, and laughter.

As we say goodbye to Cloteal Adams, let us celebrate the incredible life she lived. May her legacy of love and laughter inspire us all to cherish our own families and approach life with an adventurous spirit.

Rest in peace, Cloteal. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.