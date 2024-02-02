Connect with us

Black Business: The Natural Notary LLC

The Natural Notary is owned by Char’Donnay Alexander. Naturally certified as a Texas Commissioned Notary Public and Certified Loan Signing Agent, Natural Notary is committed to providing the highest quality of work and customer satisfaction. Located in Desoto, TX a mobile Notary Signing Agent serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. No need to worry about carving time out of your schedule to drive to a location and wait to have your documents notarized. The notary can meet you at your home or a public place. Visit the website for their services and more.

https://naturallycertified.wixsite.com/thenaturalnotary naturalnotaryservices@gmail.com
469-251-2913

