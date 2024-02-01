Superb Woman: Dr. Juliet Ucheoma

Dr. Juliet Ucheoma is a Clinical Pharmacist | Herbalist | Public Health | Nonprofit Executive | Speaker | Consultant | Educator | Corporate Wellness Workshop Facilitator and mentor. A graduate of Florida A&M University, where she received a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD); she has enjoyed stints as an Outpatient Pharmacy Manager at Baylor Scott & White Healthy, a Pharmacy Manager at CVS Health and an Assistant Pharmacy Manager at Publix Super Markets. She has licenses and certification in CRC Software Certification, Immunization with ASHP and Medication Therapy Management from United Latino Students Association