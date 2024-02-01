Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Juliet Ucheoma

Published

Dr. Juliet Ucheoma is a Clinical Pharmacist | Herbalist | Public Health | Nonprofit Executive | Speaker | Consultant | Educator | Corporate Wellness Workshop Facilitator and mentor. A graduate of Florida A&M University, where she received a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD); she has enjoyed stints as an Outpatient Pharmacy Manager at Baylor Scott & White Healthy, a Pharmacy Manager at CVS Health and an Assistant Pharmacy Manager at Publix Super Markets. She has licenses and certification in CRC Software Certification, Immunization with ASHP and Medication Therapy Management from United Latino Students Association

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Jasmine Ohen Jasmine Ohen

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jasmine Ohen

Jasmine Ohen is educating Women Entrepreneurs on the importance of leveraging their experiences to purposefully position people and partnerships to scale and sustain their...

5 hours ago
Traci McNairy Traci McNairy

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Traci McNairy

DeSoto ISD Trustee Traci McNairy has been involved in education for 20 years and is currently employed as an Educational Consultant and Curriculum Specialist....

2 days ago
Trenice Hines Trenice Hines

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Trenice Hines

A graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Parks, Recreation and Leisure Studies; Trenice Hines is a digital creator and...

3 days ago
Arlene Ateman Arlene Ateman

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Arlene Ateman

Arlene Ateman hails from Kansas City, Missouri and attended East High School, before going on to Texas Southern University. She’s beautiful, stylish and classy....

4 days ago
Advertisement