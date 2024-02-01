Sisterly Love

Mother celebrates 50, Daughter 25 years in Delta

By Cheryl Smith

Texas Metro News

Roberta Reed Brown and daughter, LaKeisha Fields, enjoy sisterly bond.

It was a pretty nice Spring day on April 24, 1999 and Roberta Reed Brown’s heart was full.

She wasn’t sad, but tears were flowing.

On this wonderful day, she was experiencing something that many women dream of but never achieve.

In her hand, she clutched a pin, like one that she had proudly worn for almost 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a Delta pin and on this momentous day, Roberta was about to pin her daughter and welcome her Into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (DST).

As she performed this ritual, it was clear this was a special moment for her as she hugged her daughter, who was now her sorority sister.

Recalling her journey in the Fall Semester of 1973, Roberta was beaming with pride. She was a junior at Northwest- ern State University when she became an initiate of the Iota Mu Chapter of D ST.

A Business Administration major from Alexandria, LA., Roberta watched as her roommate pledged DST. She was also familiar with the sorority because there was an active graduate chapter in the area.

“I learned all about Delta,” she recalled. “I wanted to be a Delta.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother pinning daughter in 1999.

Now the sorority was fairly new to campus and Roberta and nine other students were the fourth “line” of initiates to complete the pledge process on the campus on December 13, 1973. They were called the “Cry Babies 10” and she was Number 6. Of the 10, one is now deceased, transitioning in 2014. According to Roberta, the loss of Number 2, Lillian Priest, was a big blow; one that hurt deeply because while they were “not sisters by blood, they were all sisters of the heart.”

The line sisters are so close, that according to Roberta, whom they affectionately call “Angel,” their love is extended to her only child, LaKeisha Fields.

For them, welcoming LaKeisha into their sisterhood was just as emotional.

“My line sisters feel she is their legacy,” said Roberta.

LaKeisha grew up around that love, which had a significant impact on her, and finally sealed the deal when as a junior at Texas Woman’s University she began the initiation process for the Eta Delta Chapter in the Spring of 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was brought up in the programs, attended activities, and competed in oratorical contests held by the Dallas Alumnae Chapter,” said LaKeisha, or “Keisha” as her mom calls her.

Her line sisters and sorority sisters called her “Care Bear,” and she was number 18 of the “28 Degrees of Devastation.”

“I was the one who tried to keep everybody together,” she explained. “I have a very caring nature that I get from my mom.”

Talk about a loving relationship. The two were close before they became sorority sisters and the Delta bond just took their relationship to another level.

Roberta Reed Brown (r) with six of her nine line sisters.

LaKeisha said she has been blessed to have such a loving mom who “cares and will do anything for me.” Her mom’s giving and loving nature also extends to others, especially her nieces and nephews, says LaKeisha. “She’s the auntie who supports them all everywhere, at weddings, church functions, and anywhere they need her, Auntie is going to be there. They appreciate her and they tell me she is the best auntie they could have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s plenty of love to go around, the mother and daughter agree.

Many will see that love displayed on Saturday at the Dallas Alumnae Chapter of DST’s annual Founders Day Luncheon at the Sheraton Hotel-Dal- las when the two will join other chapter members who will be honored.

Daughter and mother at Dallas Alumnae Chapter’s Opening Party in 2000. Photos: Courtesy of family

The Dallas Alumnae Chapter is home to Elsie Cooke-Holmes, International President and CEO of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. President Cooke-Holmes will be the keynote speaker at the chapter’s lunch- eon as not only will 50 and 25-year members be feted, the Chapter will focus on its “Centennial Celebration of 100 years of Sisterhood, Scholarship, Service, and Social Action” in the Dallas County communities.

“My most memorable moment in Delta to date was her (Mom) pinning me, but when we realized that we would be recognized together by our chapter, well…” said LaKeisha. “Crossing over I was like, ‘wow,’ I think that’s extra special. The Sorority bond is at a different level because everything she (mom) went through I had to learn and we both try to be the best person we can be.”

Mom agrees.

“We both are Christians and the oath is part of our lives,” said Roberta, adding that her daughter was a good child, who like she and her husband pursued a degree in business, LaKeisha also obtained her Master’s Degree from Amberton University. “I am so proud of Keisha. We had a village around us and she was not an ounce of trouble.”

Members of the 28 Degrees of Devastation

But as members of a public service organization that came about getting into “good trouble” in 1913 at Howard University, marching for women’s rights; both ladies for 50 and 25 years, respectively, have been on the right side of history stressing academic excellence, social action, and community service.