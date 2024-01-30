Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

TYRONE ELI

Published

TYRONE ELI

Tyrone Eli born August 12,1966 in Del Rio, Tx to Ferguson and Jo Ann Eli.  Tyrone was affectionately known as Eli, Tee or TJ by his family and friends.

Tyrone’s presence brought laughter and happiness to those around him.  His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his loved ones.

He graduated from Burkburnett High School in Burkburnett, Tx and pursued a higher education at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Tx.  Following in his father’s footsteps, Tyrone dedicated himself to serving his country in the military in the United States Navy.

On January 19, 2024, Tee transitioned to the gates of eternity, finding eternal rest.  His life stands as a tribute to the love and joy he shared with those around him.  He is survived by his parents, Ferguson and Jo Ann Elu, his wife, Tami Nelson-Eli, his children, Brandon, Christopher and Tyra Eli, as well as his grandchildren, Tylese Eli, Kassidy Morrison, Brandon Eli, Jr, and Karter Eli and a host of other relatives and friends .

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Cloteal Adams Cloteal Adams

Obits

Cloteal Adams

Cloteal Adams, a beloved mother, grandmother, and member of the Dallas community, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2024. She was known for her...

37 mins ago
GEORGE LEE WILSON JR GEORGE LEE WILSON JR

Obits

GEORGE LEE WILSON JR

George Lee Wilson Jr, known to his friends and family as a loving husband, devoted father, and talented truck driver, passed away on January...

3 days ago
Ima Jean Humphrey-Ross Ima Jean Humphrey-Ross

Obits

Ima Jean Humphrey-Ross

February 19, 1944 — January 16, 2024 Ima Jean Humphrey-Ross, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 16, 2024, leaving behind...

5 days ago
TRACY BURNS TRACY BURNS

Obits

TRACY BURNS

Tracy Burns, a beloved member of the Dallas community, has passed away on January 14, 2024, at the age of 62. Tracy was born...

6 days ago
Advertisement