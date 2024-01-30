Tyrone Eli born August 12,1966 in Del Rio, Tx to Ferguson and Jo Ann Eli. Tyrone was affectionately known as Eli, Tee or TJ by his family and friends.

Tyrone’s presence brought laughter and happiness to those around him. His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his loved ones.

He graduated from Burkburnett High School in Burkburnett, Tx and pursued a higher education at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Tx. Following in his father’s footsteps, Tyrone dedicated himself to serving his country in the military in the United States Navy.

On January 19, 2024, Tee transitioned to the gates of eternity, finding eternal rest. His life stands as a tribute to the love and joy he shared with those around him. He is survived by his parents, Ferguson and Jo Ann Elu, his wife, Tami Nelson-Eli, his children, Brandon, Christopher and Tyra Eli, as well as his grandchildren, Tylese Eli, Kassidy Morrison, Brandon Eli, Jr, and Karter Eli and a host of other relatives and friends .

ADVERTISEMENT