Black Business: Southern Gourmet Kitchen

Southern Gourmet Kitchen proudly presents southern classics, meticulously crafted from scratch daily and thoughtfully packaged, allowing customers to savor the quality of their meals in the comfort of their own homes. Reservations are available for the restaurant in Plano. Food Trucks are also available as well as ordering online. Check out the website.

https://southerngourmetkitchens.com/ 6509 W Park Blvd Suite 420, Plano, (469) 298-3441 Hours: Tue-Sun 11 am- 10pm Weekends til 11 pm and Sunday 5 pm.