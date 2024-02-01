Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Southern Gourmet Kitchen

Published

Southern Gourmet Kitchen proudly presents southern classics, meticulously crafted from scratch daily and thoughtfully packaged, allowing customers to savor the quality of their meals in the comfort of their own homes. Reservations are available for the restaurant in Plano. Food Trucks are also available as well as ordering online. Check out the website.

https://southerngourmetkitchens.com/ 6509 W Park Blvd Suite 420, Plano, (469) 298-3441 Hours: Tue-Sun 11 am- 10pm Weekends til 11 pm and Sunday 5 pm.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

The Natural Notary LLC The Natural Notary LLC

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Natural Notary LLC

The Natural Notary is owned by Char’Donnay Alexander. Naturally certified as a Texas Commissioned Notary Public and Certified Loan Signing Agent, Natural Notary is...

5 hours ago
Batter Bae Cakes Batter Bae Cakes

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Batter Bae Cakes

Batter Bae Cakes Custom Design Studio located in Dallas/Fort Worth Texas specializes in creating custom cakes for weddings, birthdays, baby showers, and anniversaries. Personalize...

2 days ago
Bailey's Furniture Bailey's Furniture

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Bailey’s Furniture

Joe and Ruth Burks, grandparents of storeowner Charles Bailey, founded Bailey’s Furniture over 50 years ago. Over the years, Bailey’s Furniture has extended its...

3 days ago
The OAK Psychiatry The OAK Psychiatry

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The OAK Psychiatry

Discover a path to mental well-being at The OAK Psychiatry. Their experienced team offers comprehensive services, including Personalized assessments, Evidence-based treatments, and compassionate care....

3 days ago
Advertisement