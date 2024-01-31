MOORE: Black History Month is a Time to Honor D.C.’s Winning Ways in Early Childhood Education

By Dr. Calvin E. Moore Jr., CEO, Council for Professional Recognition

As we celebrate achievements during Black History Month, especially in the education sector, we pay tribute to a vital category where Washingtonians can be very proud to lead the nation: early childhood education. And just like our historic leaders embraced personal and professional growth, there are important opportunities that have arrived for D.C.’s child care and early learning sector, which covers those from birth to 5 years old. The system is a national leader and these changes will help it stay a top performer.

The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) keeps track of the score and its most recent “State Preschool Yearbook” shows that D.C. places first in the U.S. in these categories:

Access for early childhood education for 3- and 4-year-olds; and

Resources based on state spending and all reported spending (which includes federal, state, and local dollars).

In December, rules went into effect that require early childhood educators to meet certain education requirements. Assistant teachers employed at all child development facilities (what some might call preschools) and home caregivers and associate home caregivers meet the education requirement if they earn a Child Development Associate® (CDA) Credential™ . D.C. is out front of states by implementing these education requirements for early childhood educators.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) oversees the District’s early childhood sector and we congratulate it for its rigorous education requirements and supporting early childhood educators to meet them.

The Council for Professional Recognition offers the CDA® and we know that this effort is working; in the past four years, we’ve seen a 17% increase in the number of early childhood educators earning a CDA in the District. Most importantly, OSSE supports in-person, hybrid and virtual CDA program options for early childhood educators that are offered at no cost to the educator; a guidebook provides details that make the process as easy as possible.

Sebawit Yirsaw earned her CDA years ago in D.C. and now helps others. “Meeting the CDA standards was very enlightening for me from the first day of class. I learned so much about the theories of child development and teaching from my instructors. I feel a personal bond with my CDA students because most of them are concerned parents. They earn a CDA so they can support both their own children and those of the community around them.”

Sebawit is glad that the CDA is not only offered in English but also in Spanish and Amharic (the official language of Ethiopia). In fact, the Council worked with OSSE to make the CDA exam available in Amharic.

“My students understand Ethiopian culture and just need the research-based knowledge of child care. I tell them the CDA gives them the chance to build a new career.”

In fact, that’s what’s happened with Sebawit, as she’s now working toward a master’s degree in curriculum and development.

Candidates for the CDA must successfully pass the national CDA exam that tests their knowledge of early childhood best practices based on the National CDA Competency Standards. In its 48-year history, the CDA has grown to become an important benchmark of excellence and the most widely recognized credential in early childhood education around the world.

The national CDA Holder Survey found that 79% of owners/directors believe the CDA makes their teachers more prepared for the classroom; 73% of respondents believe the CDA has been beneficial for their career; and nearly 90% said earning the CDA made them more prepared for the classroom.

Early childhood educators in D.C. who earn higher credentials are also rewarded for their hard work. The Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund, a first-in-the-nation initiative administered by OSSE, is increasing compensation for early childhood educators based on the position where they work and the credentials they hold.

Perhaps you think this is much too serious for the early years, which we associate with fun learning. Trust me, our D.C. educators make sure their young students enjoy early childhood education while also engaging young minds at a critical time for neurodevelopmental progress.

In Washington, we have many things to honor during Black History Month, including our exceptional early childhood educators and those who’ve helped create a system that allows them to build thriving careers and lives.

Dr. Moore serves as president and CEO of the Council for Professional Recognition, which is based in Washington, D.C.