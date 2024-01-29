George Lee Wilson Jr.

George Lee Wilson Jr, known to his friends and family as a loving husband, devoted father, and talented truck driver, passed away on January 14, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. He was born on January 26, 1942, in Paris, Texas.

George lived a life full of joy and laughter. He had a natural gift for making others laugh and his humor brightened the lives of everyone around him. Whether it was a witty joke or a funny story, George could always bring a smile to people’s faces. His infectious laughter will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew him.

In addition to his career as a truck driver, George had a true passion for singing gospel music. His melodic voice would fill the room with soulful tunes that lifted the spirits of those who listened. He used his talent to bring comfort and inspiration to others through his involvement in the Life 180 Prison Ministry.

George had an adventurous spirit and loved exploring new places. Traveling allowed him to broaden his horizons and experience different cultures. It was during these journeys that he found opportunities to connect with people from all walks of life. George never met a stranger; he approached each encounter with an open heart and a genuine interest in getting to know others.

Aside from his magnetic personality, George was someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He believed in straightforward communication and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind when necessary. His honesty and sincerity were greatly appreciated by those who sought his guidance or advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

George proudly served in the Army, demonstrating his commitment to serving his country with honor and valor. His military service shaped him into the disciplined and dedicated individual that he became throughout his life.

Despite all of his accomplishments and interests, George’s proudest achievements were his family and his unwavering love for God. He adored his wife Millie Wilson with all his heart and cherished the moments they shared together. George was a loving father to his sons, Terries Wilson (Kimmie) and Jamon Wilson (Uranda), both of Dallas, Texas. His grandchildren, Shaniece Wilson and Napoleon “TJ” Wilson, brought immense joy to his life. He treasured every precious moment spent with them. George became a great-grandfather to Kingryan and Layla Wilson, who filled his heart with love and happiness.

He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Lee Walter Wilson, as well as his mother, father, and several siblings.

He is survived by his beloved wife Millie Wilson, sons Terries Wilson (Kimmie) and Jamon Wilson(Uranda), grandchildren Shaniece and Napoleon “TJ” Wilson, great-grandchildren Kingryan and Layla Wilson, two sisters Edith Pace (Chester) and Patricia Wilson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.

To celebrate George’s life and honor his memory, viewing services will be held on January 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory located at 4155 S R. L. Thornton Fwy in Dallas. A Celebration of Life service will take place on January 27th at 11:00 AM at Bibleway Bible Church located at 2930 Ann Arbor Ave in Dallas, TX.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Lee Wilson Jr has left an indelible mark on the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His infectious laughter, sincere personality, and loving spirit will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we say goodbye to this remarkable man who brought so much joy into our lives, we find solace in the knowledge that George is now at peace with God. May his soul rest in eternal serenity.