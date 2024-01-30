Leading the charge: Gun safety advocate Celeste Iroha speaks on making change after loss

Celeste Iroha (left) works with legislators like Congresswoman Lucy McBath (D-Ga-7) to raise awareness about gun safety laws. Photo courtesy of Celeste Iroha

By Catherine Pugh

Special to the AFRO

Celeste Iroha has been a self-proclaimed activist since the age of 15 years old.

“I lost one of my cousins when I was 12 in D.C. His funeral was the first I would have to go to,” recalls Iroha. “I am also a survivor of a shooting, resulting from domestic violence. I was 14 years old in an abusive relationship. I was targeted because they did not want me to share what was going on in that relationship. I was able to get out.”

Over the years, Iroha has lost some of those closest to her due to gun violence–including a best friend and a favorite uncle.

Now 27, she serves as president and founder of the organization, Enough of Gun Violence, an advocacy platform to end gun violence in America.

“I started Enough of Gun Violence because I wanted to create something that is youth led and survivor led,” said Iroha. “I want our voices to be heard. America has to see that we are tired of this violence.”

As of Jan. 5 Iroha is a proud graduate of Trinity College, and she is now planning to pursue a law degree. She has already appeared on various national platforms to advocate for gun safety.

On March 14, 2023, she spoke at a rally organized by Generation Lockdown, where she shared her story on how gun violence had impacted her life.

“We are planning a funeral type of rally and demonstration on Capitol Hill from March 18 -21, in Washington, D.C. We will have body bags so that Congress can see what they are doing to our families,” she said, speaking on the need for a visual representation of what gun violence does to the community.

Iroha considers Congresswoman Lucy McBath (D-Ga-7), who lost her son in 2012 to gun violence, a strong advocate and supporter of her cause for stronger gun laws. She also includes Congressman Jaamal Bowman (D-N.Y.-16) of New York, and Congressman Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.-10) of Central Florida, as allies in the fight for adequate gun control laws.

“President Biden has done a lot with the establishment of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, but we need the ban on assault weapons,” Iroha told the AFRO. “The federal assault weapon ban enacted in 1994 expired in 2004. They are being used in mass shootings. No one needs an AR15 or an AK-47 to protect themselves.”

Iroha is also the president of the Unified Foundation, which she started in October 2023. The organization is focused on giving back to communities that face disasters– to include homelessness.

“This organization will also raise money for scholarships for our young people,” said Iroha.

As a full-time employee in the healthcare field, Iroha still finds time to dedicate energy to the causes that matter to her.

“Every day when I come home, I work on these issues– changing gun legislation, advocating against domesticviolence and better healthcare provisions.”

