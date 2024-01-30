Teen Handcuffed After Calling Cops For Help With Panic Attack, Father Says

By Jovonne Ledet

A New York father is seeking answers after his 13-year-old daughter was handcuffed and left with a fractured foot during an encounter with police, ABC7 reports.

Clifton Moody said his teenage daughter called the police while in the lobby of her building on Saturday (January 20), saying she was having a panic attack and needed help. When Moody arrived at the scene, the teenager was in handcuffs and surrounded by officers.

The father captured footage of the police encounter.

“You come there, and you see your daughter on the floor, she was crying out help, screaming on the phone and stuff like that,” Moody said.

Moody noted that his daughter has anxiety issues and has previously tried to harm herself. A similar call was made to police on Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, Moody said the teen ran from officers when they arrived.

“When she saw a cop that was there it kind of triggered her and she didn’t want to talk, so she went the other way,” Moody said.

Police confirmed that the girl was handcuffed, citing that it was out of safety for her and the officers. Following the incident, the teen was released to her father and not taken into custody.

Moody said his daughter suffered a fractured foot during her encounter with police, and he believes the officers used excessive force.

“There’s no reason for a 13-year-old to be coming back with a fractured foot like that, or fractured anything when you’re 13, especially when you’ve got two adult cops on the scene, they should be able to handle that,” Moody said.