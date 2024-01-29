Tennie Ruth Black

Tennie Ruth Black, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on January 16, 2024. She was born on August 26, 1937, in Groesbeck, Texas.

Tennie was known for her kind and sweet nature. She had a giving heart and always put others before herself. Her caring attitude touched the lives of many people around her. Tennie had a welcoming personality that made everyone feel comfortable and loved in her presence.

One of Tennie’s favorite pastimes was playing solitaire. She enjoyed spending hours challenging herself with the game, finding joy in every move she made. Tennie also cherished the time she spent teaching and playing dominoes with her grandchildren. Those moments brought laughter and bonding that created lasting memories.

Tennie’s love extended beyond her family as well. She dedicated much of her time to watching over and caring for children in her community. Her nurturing spirit impacted the lives of numerous young ones who found comfort and support in Tennie’s arms.

Tennie preceded in death by husband David Joseph Black, son Clayburn Tinsley, and her daughter Gwendolyn Haynes. Her legacy continues through the lives of her surviving family members and friends: Reginald Tinsley (Son) (Yolanda), Dominique Tinsley (Son), Tony Tinsley (Son), Grafton Tinsley Jr. (Son), and Stephanie Perez (God-Daughter). They will forever carry Tennie’s spirit of love and kindness within their hearts.

As we gather to remember Tennie Ruth Black, let us celebrate her beautiful soul and the impact she had on our lives. Her love, kindness, and selflessness will forever remain with us. Tennie’s memory will continue to inspire and guide us as we navigate through life, just as she did for all those fortunate enough to have known her.

In this time of sorrow, let us find solace in the cherished memories we hold close to our hearts. May Tennie’s spirit rest in eternal peace.