Spotlight Story

Black Business: Bailey’s Furniture

Published

Bailey's Furniture

Joe and Ruth Burks, grandparents of storeowner Charles Bailey, founded Bailey’s Furniture over 50 years ago. Over the years, Bailey’s Furniture has extended its product line to include contemporary and traditional lines of furniture in addition to accessories for all areas of the home and office. You will find them in Oak Cliff near the RedBird area. Stop by or visit their website. Follow them on Facebook. 

https://www.baileysfurnituresite.com/ 3910 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Dallas, (972) 283-3152  Mon – Sat: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
email: baileysfurniture@baileysfurnituresite.com

