Superb Woman: Trenice Hines

Trenice Hines

A graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Parks, Recreation and Leisure Studies; Trenice Hines is a digital creator and assistant boys’ basketball coach at Skyline High School in Dallas. She also attended Barton Community College, but previously, while attending Dallas’ Skyline High School, Trenice started two years and lettered three seasons. Coach says she wants to inspire other young women to pursue coaching young men because there is no reason women cannot teach young men. She has played the game, knows the game and now as a coach, she can help young athletes grow on the court and in life.