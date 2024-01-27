February 19, 1944 — January 16, 2024

Ima Jean Humphrey-Ross, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 16, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She was born on February 19, 1944, in Marlin, Texas.

Ima Jean’s life was characterized by her nurturing and caring nature. As a caregiver at heart, she found immense joy in raising her children and providing them with love and support every of the way. Her devotion to her family was unwavering, and she was always willing to go above and beyond to lend a helping hand whenever it was needed.

One of Ima Jean’s greatest joys in life was her faith. She found solace and strength in attending church regularly, where she actively led the Usher Board. Being a part of the church community brought her immense happiness and a sense of belonging.

In her leisure time, Ima Jean enjoyed watching movies and sports. These activities allowed her to unwind and relax while spending quality time with loved ones. Whether it was cheering for her favorite teams or enjoying a classic film, these moments were cherished by all who had the pleasure of joining her.

Ima Jean’s warm-hearted nature touched the lives of not only family members but also friends who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kindness knew no bounds; she embraced everyone with open arms and made a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

Ima Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband Roy Lee Ross; brother Billy Jerry Humphrey; sisters Annie B Johnson and Joyce Marie Bell-Humphrey; brothers Alvin Humphrey and Ollie Williams.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children Dimitri Thomas (Kametha), Nikesha Ross, step-son Dayle Griffin, step-daughters Vickie Griffin, Berndett Walker, and Ken Richardson. Ima Jean was also a source of immense joy to her grandchildren Dominique Thomas, Ashley Thomas, Kiaron Denson, Justin Thomas, Leah Britton, Sorya Walker as well as her 21 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Ima Jean Humphrey-Ross leaves behind a void that can never be filled. However, her legacy of love, compassion, and selflessness will continue to inspire and guide us all. Let us remember her with fondness in our hearts and strive to carry on her incredible spirit of caring for others.

May she rest in eternal peace knowing she made a difference in the lives of so many, and may her soul find solace in the embrace of her Heavenly Father.

