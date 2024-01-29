Connect with us

Superb Woman: Arlene Ateman

Arlene Ateman
Arlene Ateman

Arlene Ateman hails from Kansas City, Missouri and attended East High School, before going on to Texas Southern University. She’s beautiful, stylish and classy. Arlene lights up the room when she enters! Arlene is skilled in several areas: event planning, public speaking, property management, sales, marketing, social media, fundraising, customer service, and team building. A joy to be around, if just to enjoy that beautiful smile, Arlene can plan the party, or she is the party. Good times, fun and laughter follow her as she brings joy to any setting.

Texas Metro News

