Superb Woman: Arlene Ateman

Arlene Ateman hails from Kansas City, Missouri and attended East High School, before going on to Texas Southern University. She’s beautiful, stylish and classy. Arlene lights up the room when she enters! Arlene is skilled in several areas: event planning, public speaking, property management, sales, marketing, social media, fundraising, customer service, and team building. A joy to be around, if just to enjoy that beautiful smile, Arlene can plan the party, or she is the party. Good times, fun and laughter follow her as she brings joy to any setting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
A graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Parks, Recreation and Leisure Studies; Trenice Hines is a digital creator and...
Superb Woman
Karen Lacy serves on the DeSoto ISD School Board. This trustee has a Masters in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University and a...
Superb Woman
Cynthia Watson-Banks is a lifelong educator. She spent seven years as a Special Needs Coordinator at Head Start of Greater Dallas, and was in...
Superb Woman
Sydelle Nicole Toney has the distinction of being the first female in school history to serve on the boy’s basketball coaching staff at South...