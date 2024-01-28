Superb Woman: Karen Lacy

Karen Lacy serves on the DeSoto ISD School Board. This trustee has a Masters in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas Woman’s University. She is certified in: Special Education (EC-12), English Language Arts and Reading/Social Studies (4-8), English Language Arts and Reading (7-12), Secondary Reading (6-12) and, Educational Diagnostician (EC-12). She is considered a transparent and passionate leader. Focused and actively engaged, Trustee Lacy is committed to uplifting the local education agency, long after she saw her own two DeSoto ISD graduates through. Trustee Lacy is involved and engaged. She cares about the students, faculty and staff.
