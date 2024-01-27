In the heart of our family, there was a matriarch named Lucille “Big Mama” Allen. A woman of boundless wisdom and unwavering faith, she held court over generations – sons, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. ,” echoed through our lives, a beacon of strength and a call to action.

In narrating this tale from my grandmother’s perspective, I am drawn to the roots of her conviction. Big Mama believed in defending and protecting one’s interests against those who sought harm. Her guidance stemmed from a deep well of values, teaching us that sometimes, the best defense is to let God intervene. This sentiment found resonance in the scriptures, particularly Romans 12:17-21, emphasizing not repaying evil for evil and leaving room for divine justice.

Big Mama’s counsel went beyond words; it was a philosophy demanding action. She urged us to align our actions with our beliefs, to strive for peace with everyone, and to trust in the ultimate repayment by the Lord. Focusing on the metaphorical alignment of “audio” and “video” in our lives, she emphasized the importance of consistency between words and actions.

As a testament to the success of this principle, I reflect on these current viral interviews exposing entertainers, pastors, leaders. Do they work? how do you defend or deny these videos?

These are instances where embodying Big Mama’s values can lead to positive outcomes. Through anecdotes of resilience, forgiveness, and genuine kindness, the response can illustrate the transformative power of living by the creed, “Do not come for me unless I send for you.” In this legacy, Big Mama’s wisdom continues to guide us, a beacon of strength in a world that sometimes challenges our resolve. How do you feel about all of these viral testimonies and callouts?

