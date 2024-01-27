Notorious police misconduct case in France ends in convictions

Connect with us

In the United States, names like George Floyd and Tyre Nichols bring on thoughts of police violence against unarmed Black men, graphic video and protests. In France, one name that brings the same connotations is Théo Luhaka.

The young man of African descent suffered serious injury to his rectum when police assaulted him with a baton. The incident took place in 2017 in one of Paris’ banlieues — suburbs where immigrants of African descent have settled. Human rights activists have long tried to amplify tensions in the banlieues between police and immigrants from West Africa and the Maghreb.

Police were performing an identity check on Luhaka when the encounter turned violent. Police said Luhaka was “in rebellion.” Luhaka accused the police of assault. Last Friday, Luhaka’s supporters celebrated a victory when a French court convicted three officers involved in the incident of “voluntary violence.” Learn more about the case. 

