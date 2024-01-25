ANNIE B HARDY

Annie B Hardy, beloved daughter, sister, and friend, passed away January 6, 2024, at the age of 69. Born on May 2, 1954, Annie led a life filled with compassion and love for those around her. Her departure has left an indescribable void in the hearts of all who knew her.

Annie’s services will be held to honor her memory. The prayer service will take place on January 23, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home and Cremation in Fort Worth, Texas. Located at 5701 East Loop 820 South, this serene venue will provide a peaceful atmosphere to gather and remember Annie.

On January 24, 2024, a funeral service will be held at Without Walls Church of Fort Worth. Starting at 11:00 AM and ending at noon, this solemn event will give family and friends an opportunity to say their final goodbyes and find solace in one another’s presence. Without Walls Church of Fort Worth is located at 3625 East Loop 820 South.

Annie’s life was enriched by her deep love for her family. She cherished every moment spent with them and made sure they always felt valued and cared for. Her unwavering dedication as an event planner ensured that countless gatherings were filled with joy and celebration. Annie’s jovial spirit shone through her work as a bus driver as she brightened the lives of those she transported with her warm smile and kind demeanor.

A woman of great faith, Annie was also actively involved in volunteering at New Bethany Baptist Church. Located at 3700 Waldorf Street in Fort Worth, Texas, she found fulfillment in serving others within the congregation. Her devotion to her church community was a testament to her generous nature.

While Annie’s presence has left this world, her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her loved ones. She leaves behind cherished memories, laughter that will echo through the years, and a legacy of compassion that will continue to inspire us all.

During this difficult time, let us remember Annie B Hardy as a beacon of love and kindness. As we gather to pay our respects, may we find comfort in each other’s embrace and find solace in the enduring spirit she shared with all those blessed to have known her.