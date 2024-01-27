Connect with us

Superb Woman: Cynthia Watson-Banks

Cynthia Watson-Banks is a lifelong educator. She spent seven years as a Special Needs Coordinator at Head Start of Greater Dallas, and was in the classroom for 20 years at DeSoto ISD. Born in Lubbock, Texas, she grew up in the subdivision of Lorenzo, Texas, and graduated from Lorenzo High School. She then attended West Texas State University. A retiree, this wife and mother is a Life Member of the PTA, a member of the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas, and volunteers with Sisterhood Helping Hands. Just know she is committed to our students and is highly respected for her work ethic and dedication.

Advertisement