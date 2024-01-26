Dallas to vote on funding affordable housing, as part of 2024 $1B bond

By Joanna Cattanach

Program Coordinator

Dallas Media Collaborative

Courtesy of dallashousingcoalition via Instagram.

This Spring, Dallas residents will be asked to vote on an estimated $1 billion bond proposal the city says will address some of Dallas’ biggest concerns from parks to infrastructure funding to address ongoing repair to streets, bridges as well as funding for arts facilities including the Meyerson Symphony Center and Majestic Theatre.

But affordable housing advocates have asked the city to carve out $200 million to address housing gaps and the pressing need for affordable housing.

Dallas is among a growing number of metro areas tackling the affordable housing crisis through bond initiatives. In 2022, San Antonio voters approved $150 million for affordable housing projects as part of a $1.2 billion municipal bond. Austin also destined $350 millions for affordable housing projects.

But Dallas’ bond taskforce significantly reduced the original ask by half to $100 million, an amount that includes economic development and homelessness solutions. The breakdown would include $87 million toward housing with an estimated $67 million toward development and preservation specifically aimed at housing for people making 50% or less area median income (AMI) or $32,000 based on U.S. Census data.

