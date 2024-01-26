Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dallas to vote on funding affordable housing, as part of 2024 $1B bond

Published

By Joanna Cattanach
Program Coordinator
Dallas Media Collaborative

Ashley
Courtesy of dallashousingcoalition via Instagram.

This Spring, Dallas residents will be asked to vote on an estimated $1 billion bond proposal the city says will address some of Dallas’ biggest concerns from parks to infrastructure funding to address ongoing repair to streets, bridges as well as funding for arts facilities including the Meyerson Symphony Center and Majestic Theatre. 

But affordable housing advocates have asked the city to carve out $200 million to address housing gaps and the pressing need for affordable housing.

Dallas is among a growing number of metro areas tackling the affordable housing crisis through bond initiatives. In 2022, San Antonio voters approved $150 million for affordable housing projects as part of a $1.2 billion municipal bond. Austin also destined $350 millions for affordable housing projects.

But Dallas’ bond taskforce significantly reduced the original ask by half to $100 million, an amount that includes economic development and homelessness solutions. The breakdown would include $87 million toward housing with an estimated $67 million toward development and preservation specifically aimed at housing for people making 50% or less area median income (AMI) or $32,000 based on U.S. Census data.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Affordable Housing is a Problem in America Affordable Housing is a Problem in America

Cheryl's World

Community Perspective: Affordable Housing is a Problem in America

By Cheryl SmithPublisherI Messenger Media In 2020, prior to the last presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden met with publishers of Black-owned newspapers...

2 days ago
housing crisis housing crisis

News

Not addressing the housing crisis is not anoption, say housing advocates

By Joanna CattanachProgram Coordinator Dallas Media Collaborative The bond funding —in any amount— can partially alleviate gap funding for the growing affordable housing crisis...

2 days ago
JSU Bands & Human JukeBox Media/YouTube JSU Bands & Human JukeBox Media/YouTube

Sports

Vote now for the 2023 HBCU Sports Band of the Year

Voting ends Sunday, Jan. 21, at 11:59 p.m. (CT)

January 16, 2024
George Santos George Santos

News

Once Again, Barbara Lee Shows the Way in Vote to Expel Rep. George Santos

“George Santos lied about everything—from 9/11 and the Holocaust to his own name,” Lee tweeted. “He defrauded voters, stole money, and faces criminal charges...

December 11, 2023
Advertisement