Comerica Bank’s North Texas Prom Dress Drive Returns   

Comerica Bank will host its ninth annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive, Feb. 1-29, at six participating banking centers. Donations will benefit local teens served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin CountyDallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.  

“Through generous donations from our customers, colleagues and the community, we have been able to send thousands of teens to prom in their dream dress over the past eight years,” said Beatrice Kelly, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development Banking. 

“As this year’s chair of the Comerica North Texas Women’s Forum board, I look forward to helping make this time-honored tradition a reality for even more teens as we expand our reach and provide donations to an additional nonprofit, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, in 2024.”

Individuals and businesses can drop off new or gently used, cleaned formal dresses and accessories at the following North Texas-area Comerica banking centers: 

  • Chapel Hill-Tollway: 2560 Dallas Parkway; Plano
  • Cole-Fitzhugh: 3202 North Fitzhugh; Dallas
  • Forest-Inwood: 5200 Forest Lane; Dallas
  • Lovers Lane-Devonshire: 5647 W. Lovers Lane; Dallas
  • NorthPark: 8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas
  • Parker-Premier: 3310 Premier Drive; Plano

Since 2016, Comerica has donated close to 6,210 dresses, including 625 in 2023, to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

For more information, visit comerica.com/promdress.

