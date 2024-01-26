Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sydelle Nicole Toney

Published

Sydelle Nicole Toney
Sydelle Nicole Toney

Sydelle Nicole Toney has the distinction of being the first female in school history to serve on the boy’s basketball coaching staff at South Oak Cliff. She is the Head JV Coach and Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach. She hails from Santiago, Dominican Republic, and is a graduate of Dimmitt High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at Midwestern State University and a master’s degree in Dispute Resolution from Southern Methodist University. She pursued her doctorate in Learning and Organizational Change from Baylor University. A leader on and off the court, Sydelle is involved in coaching, mentoring, and being a positive influence in the lives of youth. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Sydelle is also a radio sports personality and a realtor.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Chasiti McKissic Chasiti McKissic

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Chasiti McKissic

Chasiti McKissic was elected to serve as a DeSoto ISD Trustee in May 2022. After graduating from DeSoto High School, Chasiti earned a Bachelor...

1 day ago
Dr. Creslond Fannin Dr. Creslond Fannin

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Creslond Fannin

Dr. Creslond Fannin is Executive Director of Early College Programs at Austin ISD. Dr. Fannin has enjoyed stints at Dallas County Community College District,...

2 days ago
Dr. DeAndrea Fleming Dr. DeAndrea Fleming

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. DeAndrea Fleming

Dr. DeAndrea Fleming is the Board President for the DeSoto ISD. She previously served as the 2018-2019 Regional Vice President of the Texas Caucus...

3 days ago
Christian Ross Christian Ross

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Christian Ross

Christian Ross is experienced in residential and commercial real estate sales and development. She is “Your Global Real Estate Advisor.” A graduate of Clark...

4 days ago
Advertisement