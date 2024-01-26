Superb Woman: Sydelle Nicole Toney

Sydelle Nicole Toney has the distinction of being the first female in school history to serve on the boy’s basketball coaching staff at South Oak Cliff. She is the Head JV Coach and Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach. She hails from Santiago, Dominican Republic, and is a graduate of Dimmitt High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at Midwestern State University and a master’s degree in Dispute Resolution from Southern Methodist University. She pursued her doctorate in Learning and Organizational Change from Baylor University. A leader on and off the court, Sydelle is involved in coaching, mentoring, and being a positive influence in the lives of youth. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Sydelle is also a radio sports personality and a realtor.
