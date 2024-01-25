Superb Woman: Chasiti McKissic

Chasiti McKissic was elected to serve as a DeSoto ISD Trustee in May 2022. After graduating from DeSoto High School, Chasiti earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston, a Master’s degree in the Art of Teaching from Texas Woman’s University, and a second Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas. A member of the Alpha Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; Trustee McKissic has served as a classroom teacher, campus leader, district leader, and Regional Director of Operations. Her service also extends to being President of the Southwest Dallas County Alliance of Black School Educators (SWABSE) and a founding member of Impact DeSoto; a community coalition formed by the 2021 Leadership ISD DeSoto cohort.
