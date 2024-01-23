Connect with us

Dallas Author, Speaker, and Real Estate Entrepreneur, Pens Novel

Amazing Faith, Stresses Housing Insecurity among Single Mothers

Published

DEBORAH M. DENNIS
DEBORAH M. DENNIS

Amazing Faith, a story of romance and resilience amid housing insecurity, has already received five-star reviews from Publishers Weekly BookLife and OnlineBookClub.org.

 Deborah M. Dennis is a real estate professional, Texas Affordable Housing Specialist, homebuilder, and financial literacy coach based in Dallas, TX. She has recently published her second book, Amazing Faith. The book narrates the story of Faith Richwood, a wealthy young mother of three who loses everything following a tragic event. 

Despite facing various challenges, Faith exhibits unwavering faith, resilience, initiative, and constant prayer as she struggles to rebound from destitution and rebuild normalcy for her family. This touching drama combines elements of romance, mystery, and faith to provide a powerful lesson on overcoming adversity.

Amazing Faith parallels the biblical story of Job as Faith fulfills her purpose of providing affordable housing for single mothers facing housing insecurity. However, unexpected setbacks thwart her plans. 

Dennis draws from her three decades of life experience as an entrepreneur to spin a captivating story of strength, faith, and resilience. Faith lives up to her name by demonstrating an unshakeable belief in God’s ability to answer her prayers. 

She shows remarkable grit, courage, and perseverance in the face of reoccurring challenges, inspiring those around her to strive for a better life and to maintain a strong conviction that faith can move mountains.

New York Times bestselling author Richard Paul Evans says, “Amazing Faith will leave you feeling grateful and connected to a loving God who cares and watches out for His children in ways we do not always comprehend.”

Publishers Weekly BookLife said, “Amazing Faith is at times heart-wrenching, uplifting, and tragic. Dennis’s first foray into fiction is smooth and streamlined, paced well and written in inviting prose that balances uplifting parable with a clear-eyed, life-drawn explication of Faith and family’s debt, housing issues, and health crises.”

OnlineBookClub.org gives Amazing Faith a resounding 5 out of 5 stars and says, “Dennishas skillfully crafted each character to perfection, and the plotline is truly remarkable.”

Dennis is determined to raise awareness about the high rate of housing insecurity faced by single mothers and their minor children and the challenges they encounter while searching for solutions.

Amazing Faith is now available for purchase on Amazon. It is a must-read for fans of Christian and faith-based literature who enjoy beautiful stories of God’s redemption from personal struggle and His unconditional love and forgiveness for those called according to His purpose.

