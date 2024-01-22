Don Evin Tate Jr.

Don Ervin Tate Jr., a beloved in Hawkins, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2024, leaving behind a deep void in the hearts of all who knew him. Born on September 27, 1955, Don spent his life embracing the joys of existence and spreading happiness wherever he went. His vibrant personality and zest for life were contagious, making him the life of every gathering he attended.

Don was a good man who had a unique ability to bring laughter to any situation and had a knack for being the funny one in the room. He was truly a beacon of joy and his infectious laughter will forever echo in the memories of those who were fortunate enough to share in his company.

He great pride in maintaining his living space by mowing his yard and cleaning the house, finding solace and contentment in these simple tasks.

Above all else, Don cherished his role as a devoted family man. His proudest accomplishment was building a loving home filled with unconditional love and support. Married to Donna Tate, he created a bond that was unbreakable and stood as an example of unwavering partnership. The loss of Don leaves Donna with countless cherished memories that they lovingly shared throughout their time together.

Don’s family tree reaches far and wide, branching out with infinite love from every direction. Annie Pearl Roberts, his mother, played an integral role in shaping his character with her wisdom and guidance. Trinina Roberts and Dianne Tate stood alongside him as pillars of strength throughout their lives as sisters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legacy of love that Don leaves behind extends to his children—Chandra Monique Robinson-Lawson, Brandonn Charles Thomas, and Don Ervin Robinson—who were the lights of his life. He treasured every moment spent with them, imparting invaluable life lessons while also creating everlasting memories that will continue to nurture their spirits.

In addition to his biological children, Don embraced Kendrick Dewayne Nash as his own stepson, exemplifying the selflessness and inclusivity that defined his character. His love knew no boundaries. Don’s devotion as a father extended to welcoming nine beautiful grandchildren into his heart, showering each one with boundless affection and guidance.

Don Jr. was preceded in death by Don Ervin Tate Sr., his father, who was an influential figure who laid the foundation for his journey through life. The profound bond they shared was characterized by respect and admiration. Don was also preceded in death by his sisters, Vanessa Lewis and Victoria Williamson, who were not only siblings but also lifelong friends who enriched his experiences through their unwavering support and companionship.

Don’s infectious spirit touched the lives of countless nieces and nephews who were fortunate enough to be a part of his wide circle of family and friends. His influence and inspiration will forever remain etched in their hearts as a reminder of the extraordinary man who left an indelible mark on their lives.

As we bid farewell to Don Ervin Tate Jr., let us not mourn the loss but celebrate the vibrant life he lived. His laughter-filled anecdotes will continue to echo in our hearts, reminding us to embrace joy in all its forms. May we find solace in knowing that he has embarked on a new journey surrounded by love and warmth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rest in peace, dear Don Ervin Tate Jr. Your spirit will live on forever in our hearts, bringing a smile to our faces whenever your memory dances across our minds.