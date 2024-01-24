Superb Woman: Dr. Creslond Fannin

Dr. Creslond Fannin is Executive Director of Early College Programs at Austin ISD. Dr. Fannin has enjoyed stints at Dallas County Community College District, Lancaster ISD, Ethiopian World Federation, Inc. and Manor ISD. She attended Baylor University, earning a BA in Communication and Media Studies; then Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she earned an M.Ed. in Secondary and Higher Education and a doctorate in Theological Studies. She is community-oriented and a joy to work with. A Silver Star member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she was Initiated into the Alpha Xi Omega Chapter, Dallas, TX. And served as 2009 NPHC Dallas Chapter President. She is also a Charter Member of the Alpha Alpha Nu Omega Chapter, Williamson County.
