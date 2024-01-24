Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Creslond Fannin

Published

Dr. Creslond Fannin
Dr. Creslond Fannin

Dr. Creslond Fannin is Executive Director of Early College Programs at Austin ISD. Dr. Fannin has enjoyed stints at Dallas County Community College District, Lancaster ISD, Ethiopian World Federation, Inc. and Manor ISD. She attended Baylor University, earning a BA in Communication and Media Studies; then Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she earned an M.Ed. in Secondary and Higher Education and a doctorate in Theological Studies. She is community-oriented and a joy to work with. A Silver Star member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she was Initiated into the Alpha Xi Omega Chapter, Dallas, TX. And served as 2009 NPHC Dallas Chapter President. She is also a Charter Member of the Alpha Alpha Nu Omega Chapter, Williamson County.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Chasiti McKissic Chasiti McKissic

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Chasiti McKissic

Chasiti McKissic was elected to serve as a DeSoto ISD Trustee in May 2022. After graduating from DeSoto High School, Chasiti earned a Bachelor...

6 hours ago
Dr. DeAndrea Fleming Dr. DeAndrea Fleming

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. DeAndrea Fleming

Dr. DeAndrea Fleming is the Board President for the DeSoto ISD. She previously served as the 2018-2019 Regional Vice President of the Texas Caucus...

2 days ago
Christian Ross Christian Ross

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Christian Ross

Christian Ross is experienced in residential and commercial real estate sales and development. She is “Your Global Real Estate Advisor.” A graduate of Clark...

3 days ago
N. Liberty White N. Liberty White

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: N. Liberty White

N. Liberty White is the epitome of all that is noble, loving, and supportive. A product of the DFW/Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism...

4 days ago
Advertisement